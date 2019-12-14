Image copyright Teresa Salisbury Image caption The tree is a graft of a native wild cherry and an ornamental Kanzan cherry that originated from Japan

An "unusual strawberries and cream" tree has been granted a temporary tree preservation order by the council.

The dual colour tree, in Rodney Road, Blackwell in Somerset, produces both white and pink blossoms each year.

Thought to have been planted in the late 1950s, the cherry was given its nickname by children in the village.

North Somerset Council, said the "unusual specimen" was "prized by the community" and protection would ensure it was not cut down without permission.

The tree, which is growing on council land, is the result of a graft that only becomes visible during the spring.

Image copyright Lorraine Hopkinson-Parker Image caption Under the order, "no one is allowed to cut down, top or lop" the tree without permission

Lorraine Hopkinson-Parker, who researched the tree, said: "The white blossom comes from our native wild cherry and the pink from the ornamental Kanzan cherry that originated from Japan."

She said she thinks it is a "really special and unique" specimen.

"I thought if anything ever happened to the tree it would be awful so I approached the council.

"It's not traditionally the sort of tree that is granted a tree protection order. So, I'm absolutely delighted."

Under the order, "no one is allowed to cut down, top or lop" the tree without the council's permission.

Any new developments or changes to the road layout will also have to show "appropriate consideration" to the tree.

The order will remain in force for six months, when the council will decide whether it should be given permanent status.

Ms Hopkinson-Parker thinks the tree is "very rare" as she could only find one other example of it reported in a village in Hampshire.