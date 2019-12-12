Image caption Police cordoned off the scene near Bathwick Hill to examine a dark-coloured Porsche

A man is believed to have died while trying to stop his car from rolling down a hill.

Emergency services were called to St Anne's Way in Bath shortly after 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Neighbours said the man, who has not been named, was hit or trapped by his car, a dark-coloured Porsche.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man's death was "not suspicious" and inquiries were being carried out on behalf of the coroner.