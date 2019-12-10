Image caption The Taunton Central Mosque and Islamic Centre was established in 1993

Muslims in Somerset say there is a need for a dedicated Islamic graveyard due to increases in the local population.

Meraz Aziz, from Taunton, said the "Muslim demography is growing", with the closest cemetery situated in Bristol.

He said Muslim representatives had met Somerset West and Taunton Council, and would submit a planning bid next year.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said "burial space across the UK is becoming an increasing problem".

Muslims make up 0.3% of the total population in Somerset, according to the 2011 census. This included a 57% population increase - from 938 residents in 2001, to 1,470 in 2011.

Burial space

MCB secretary general Harun Khan said the lack of burial space was either due to "a shortage of space in urban areas where there is a high concentration of Muslims" or "because there isn't a burial space for Muslims in the vicinity of smaller communities".

Mr Khan said: "This is something that does need to be addressed by faith leaders and local authorities to ensure there is sufficient provision of burial space for Muslim communities across Britain."

Funerals in Islam follow specific rites, with cremation forbidden.

"Islamic practices for burial are in line with the Jewish tradition, with Muslims striving to bury the dead as soon as possible after death," Mr Khan said.

Image caption Meraz Aziz said they would be submitting a planning application for a dedicated Muslim cemetery early next year

Meraz Aziz, from the British Bangladeshi Association, said: "Something needs to be started in Taunton because the Muslim community and the demography is growing.

"The diversity and all the minority communities here, they need to be looked after."

Speaking about the planning application, he said: "We've already spoken to a few councillors. They are very positive about that, they say they will try to get something for us this time."

Somerset West and Taunton Council said it would "look at the plans when they are submitted and want to work with the Muslim community".