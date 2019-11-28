Image caption At least three English constituencies have received the Wales leaflet

A printing error has seen hundreds of election leaflets sent out by the Conservative Party in Wells containing details about its manifesto for Wales.

Other constituencies including Yeovil and West Bromwich in the West Midlands also received misprinted leaflets.

James Heappey, the Conservative candidate for Wells, said the leaflet was printed centrally, and he described the error as "very embarrassing".

The mistake has been criticised by local residents on social media.

Posting on a community Facebook page, Matt Normal Norman wrote: "This seems like one hell of a mess up for a Conservative held constituency.

"'Voters in the Wells constituency will decide this election' whilst we sell you on Welsh policies as we think Wells is in Wales."

Ellie Ann added: "They care so little about the people they're asking to vote for them that they can't even do a basic fact check around where someone is."

And Jones Glevick said: "Probably printed centrally and not proof read! Fools."

Marcus Fysh, the Conservative candidate for Yeovil, said the misprint was "frustrating".

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said "a human error" meant "some voters across a number of constituencies" received a misprinted leaflet.