Dog walkers rescued after being cut off by tide in Burnham-on-Sea
- 23 November 2019
Two women walking a dog had to be rescued from a beach by lifeboat crews when they got cut off by the tide.
They became stuck after trying to retrieve the dog after it wandered off towards the water on Burnham-on-Sea seafront on Friday at about 14:00 GMT.
They were spotted by a member of the public who contacted the coastguard.
Coastguards, BARB Search & Rescue and a Burnham RNLI lifeboat helped the women and their dog back to safety where they were found to be uninjured.