Up to 300 jobs are to be created after the company behind the Henry and Hattie vacuum cleaners was given permission to expand its site.

Numatic International Ltd says the changes will allow it to expand by one third over the next five years.

It has been based in Chard, Somerset since 1989 and a spokesman said it means "manufacturing will remain not only in the UK, but in this town".

"[But] not growing is not an option," the spokesman added.

"We can't say to customers: 'We don't want your orders, thank you'.

"This is critical to our future. We try to be a good neighbour at all times, and if there are problems like clanging forklifts, it will be looked into."

South Somerset District Council gave the go-ahead for the plan, which will see the current base expand to the north, linking it directly to the A30 towards Yeovil.

Of the seven new buildings planned, the three on the western edge will be constructed first, with the other four following in the years ahead, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

They will be used primarily as offices, for storage and for research and development - meaning the noise levels for the neighbouring properties in Nursery Gardens will be relatively low.

A new access road will be created onto the A30, between the current turnings for Monmouth Court and Oaklands Avenue.