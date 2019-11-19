Image copyright Google Image caption Nicola Townsend was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for two years and eight months

A woman whose father died after she threw a remote control at his head and pushed him to the ground will serve longer in prison.

Nicola Townsend threw the remote in temper at Terence Townsend, 78, causing a wound to his head in December 2017.

Townsend, 50, was jailed for two years and eight months in September after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Senior judges ruled the jail term was too "lenient" and it was increased to four years and nine months.

Her original term had been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's Office under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice William Davis and Judge Peter Lodder QC, said: "Miss Townsend shoved her father knowing that he easily could be injured, and being reckless as to whether he was injured.

"She did so, moreover, when she had already inflicted a minor injury on him, and at a time when he was trying to treat that injury.

"Far from showing dismay or remorse for what she claimed was an accident, she left her father to summon help for himself."

Mr Townsend, who had osteoporosis which made his bones more likely to break, managed to call for an ambulance and was taken to hospital, where he died of pneumonia 12 days later.

At her original trial, Townsend, of Vernslade in Bath, was also found guilty of witness intimidation, and admitting a breach of a restraining order.