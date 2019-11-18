Image caption The couple first heard about Faith needing a home from an article on the BBC News website

A dog that had spent almost its entire life at a rescue centre has finally been found a permanent home.

Three-year-old Faith, a brindle Staffie, was found dodging traffic in Bath as a puppy.

She was taken to the Bath Cats and Dogs home in 2017 but had no "interest from potential adopters" - until now.

After a couple of visits to the home to meet Faith, Taylor Elliot and her husband Matt travelled from Norfolk to pick her up.

"She was the one - something just said to me she needs a family," Mrs Elliot said.

Mr Elliott added they had travelled from "almost the most easterly point of England" to Bath in the West.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Faith had been at the rescue home for more than 1,000 days - the average is nearer 50 days

The couple said they could see how "loving and fun" she was and that she just needed "a chance".

"It's going to be enjoyable having her - her personality is already coming through," Mr Elliot added.

Nicky Cragg, from the rescue centre, said the team was "over the moon" Faith had finally been found a home.

Dogs stay an average of about 41 days with the charity, with brindle Staffies typically taking 56 days to re-home.

"All the team is so, so pleased Faith's found her forever home and that they are willing to take her on and to give her that chance," said Ms Cragg added.