Somerset

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car on A38 near Taunton

  • 18 November 2019
A38 Thurloxton turn off Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A38 at Thurloxton near Taunton

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.

Avon and Somerset Police said the collision happened at Thurloxton on the A38 near Taunton at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

The motorbike rider suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Accident investigators closed the road until 04:00 to examine the area. An inquiry is under way and an appeal for witnesses has been made.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites