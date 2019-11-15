Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to JB Autos in Marshgate Industrial Estate, at about 08:45 GMT

A person has died after they got trapped under a car at an MOT testing centre in Swindon.

An investigation is under way after the fatality at JB Autos in Marshgate Industrial Estate in Stratton Road at about 08:45 GMT.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

The force also stated the death was not being classed as an industrial incident.