Image copyright Wells Cathedral Image caption Louis was a regular sight at Wells Cathedral and enjoyed the attention of visitors

Wells Cathedral's beloved resident tomcat Louis has died.

The cathedral confirmed on Twitter that Louis had passed away following a short illness.

Louis, thought to be aged over 20, became one of the most photographed features at the cathedral after staff adopted him 16 years ago.

"It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye and goodnight to the gentlemanly, charismatic, adorable ginger boy," said cathedral spokesperson Jackie Croft.

Louis was found as a stray but quickly became a popular addition to the cathedral, charming visitors and concert-goers.

He was the subject of a book, Louis the Cathedral Cat, by Barbara Cooke, and featured on BBC One's The One Show where a "cat-cam" was fixed to his collar to show his wanderings around the precinct.