The body of a man has been found following a fire at a flat in Somerset.

Fire crews were called to Market Street, Highbridge, shortly before 11:15 GMT after black smoke was spotted coming from the flat and a storage area.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an occupant of the terraced, two-storey building had died.

A spokesperson for the force said they were investigating and the death was being treated as "unexplained".

The fire service said the flat suffered "severe damage" and neighbouring properties were also affected.