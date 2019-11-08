Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I thought I was going to die"

A man who fired an illegal shotgun out of a window during a siege when police officers were outside has been jailed.

Daniel Hannam, from Gillingham, Dorset, was convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers said they thought they were going to die when the 33-year-old fired the weapon from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January.

Hannam insisted he was aiming the shotgun into the air and not at police. He has been jailed for 24 years.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hannam insisted he was aiming into the air and not at police

Image caption Two officers were at the front door of the end-of-terrace property at the time and returned fire

During the three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, Hannam admitted shooting the weapon from an upstairs window at his former girlfriend's home in the early hours.

Two officers were at the front door of the end-of-terrace property at the time and returned fire.

A jury unanimously acquitted Hannam of attempting to murder the officers.

He admitted charges including attempted kidnap, making use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and attempted burglary.

Hannam was also sentenced for a robbery at a supermarket in Yeovil a week before the armed siege.