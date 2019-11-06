Image copyright Google Image caption The plans include a new road to bypass the village of Banwell

Plans to provide essential infrastructure for future housing in part of Somerset have been approved by the government.

North Somerset Council has been awarded £97m to provide transport and education improvements.

The plans include a new road to bypass Banwell, designed to improve the link between north Somerset and Bristol.

A public consultation on the scheme is set for 2020 with the infrastructure expected to be in place by 2024.

As well as the bypass, improvements to the local roads and paths will be made around Banwell.

About 900 new secondary school places will also be created at Locking Parklands.

Councillor James Tonkin said: "This money, which will allow housing development sites to be unlocked, will help us make sure we have enough local homes for local people in the future.

"We cannot build these houses without the supporting infrastructure in place to create thriving communities. This investment in education and our roads is critical."