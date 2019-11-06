Somerset

Castle Cary armed siege man guilty of firearms offence

  • 6 November 2019
Daniel Hannam
Image caption Daniel Hannam fired a shotgun from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January

A man who fired a shotgun during a siege has been convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers said they thought they were going to die when Daniel Hannam fired the weapon from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January.

At Bristol Crown Court, Hannam, from Gillingham Dorset, was cleared of two counts of attempted murder, but found guilty of the firearms offence.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites