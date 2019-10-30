Image caption Daniel Hannam is charged with attempting to murder two police officers

A man accused of firing a double-barrelled shotgun at police during a siege has told a jury he was "just causing a scene".

Daniel Hannam is alleged to have fired at officers from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January.

Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court, he said he had "no intention to hurt anyone" and was "being an idiot".

The 32-year-old denies attempted kidnap, two counts of attempted murder and a firearms offence.

Hannam told the court he could not remember "specific details", and added he did not think his actions "would come under this scrutiny".

"It's still not 100% clear in my head. It wasn't like it wasn't traumatic for me as well," he told the court.

"I wasn't trying to shoot the police. I was just causing a scene. Being an idiot."

Prosecutor David Scutt told the defendant: "You've gone over and over the evidence, and you've tailored your evidence accordingly."

'Down for a shoot-out'

Under further cross examination regarding an officer saying he saw the barrel pointing at him and a colleague, Mr Hannam said: "That can't be right. It doesn't make him a liar, he's just mistaken.

"Just look at where the shot went. I wouldn't have pulled the trigger if I thought it was the police. I had no intention to hurt anyone."

The court has previously heard that in a phone call during the siege, Mr Hannam told a police negotiator: "I'm down for a shoot-out. I'm not going to lie.

"I've got unlimited cartridges. Someone is going to die tonight. One of you lot is going to die."

The court heard Mr Hannam had been released from prison in August 2018 having served a substantial sentence.

He was in breach of his licence and was facing recall to prison.

The case continues.