Image caption The homes will be built off the A359 between Yeovil and Mudford

A housing estate has been approved despite concerns it will be a "tsunami of homes" and an anthrax contamination risk.

The 765-home estate on a former cattle burial site will be built off the A359 near Mudford, north of Yeovil, as part of a plan for 7,441 homes by 2028.

Anthrax was deemed "low risk" but there were concerns the scheme will damage the landscape and increase traffic.

The plan was approved by South Somerset District Council on Tuesday.

The application by Abbey Manor Group developers includes 115 affordable houses, a care home, pre-school and employment facilities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Bolting on'

Concerns were raised about the site being contaminated by anthrax due to the site once being used for cattle burial.

However, Public Health England said it was "incredibly low risk" and all correct guidelines had been followed.

Councillor Mike Lewis said: "For me, it's less of an urban creep - by having those houses there, tumbling down, it will be more of a tsunami, coming towards the Mudford village."

Councillor Neil Bloomfield added: "This is effectively creating a whole new community and bolting it on to the side of the town."

The site will also deliver an extension to the Primrose Lane Primary School within the neighbouring Wyndham Park development.

Image caption The estate will be built within the boundaries of the local plan for South Somerset

The regulation committee voted to approve the plans by a margin of eight votes to four, with one abstention.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government could "call in" the decision if it felt there was a risk to public safety.

If the decision is called in, the government will appoint an inspector and a public inquiry may be held.

The council expects to hear whether the decision will be called in within the next couple of weeks.

Proposed homes near Mudford were initially dropped by the council in 2003, but the planning inspectorate brought the plans back in during a review of the local plan, which was later approved in 2015.

