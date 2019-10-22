Image copyright Somerset County Gazette Image caption The crash has been referred to the police's professional standards watchdog

A man who died when the car he was driving crashed and burst into flames after failing to stop for police has been named as Conner Palmer.

The 18-year-old died after the car overturned and caught fire in Clifton Terrace, Taunton, on 17 October.

Avon and Somerset Police officers who suspected the car was stolen had been pursuing it prior to the crash.

Two men aged 24 and 35, who were passengers in the car and were seriously injured, remain in hospital.

Investigators from police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) were sent to the scene to carry out house-to-house inquiries and collect CCTV footage from the area after being notified of the crash by Avon and Somerset Police, it has been confirmed.

Catrin Evans, IOPC regional director, said: "My thoughts are with Conner's family at this difficult time and everyone affected by this incident. We have met Conner's family to explain our role and offer our condolences."

Anyone who saw what happened, or saw Mr Palmer's car being driven around Taunton before the collision, is being asked to contact the IOPC.