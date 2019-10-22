Image copyright Max Mcmullen / public instagram Image caption Friends and family have called Max a 'very kind' person

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died while on a school exchange trip to Spain.

Media in Cordoba reported the student, who has been named locally as Max Mcmullen, fell from a window in an apartment block on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, was in a group of Year 11 pupils from Beechen Cliff and Hayesfield schools.

Friends have paid tribute to him on his public Instagram page, saying he will "never be forgotten".

In a statement, the Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership confirmed a "tragic incident has occurred during a school exchange visit".

A spokesman for Beechen Cliff School said: "Clearly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pupil concerned."

A letter sent to parents of children at Beechen Cliff and seen by the BBC said bereavement counsellors were at the school and "will be available for a long as they are required".

Assemblies about the "tragic incident" have also been held.