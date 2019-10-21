Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the boy was attacked at about 20:00 BST on 6 October

An 11-year-old boy was punched in the head and kicked to the ground in a racially-motivated attack, police said.

The child, who was bruised but not seriously injured, was also verbally abused in the assault in Moorland Way in Bridgwater.

Officers said it was being treated as a hate crime "due to the words used by the offender".

The attack happened at about 20:00 BST on 6 October and was reported to Avon and Somerset Police a week later.

PC Jennifer Atkinson said: "This is a worrying incident in which a young boy has been attacked and verbally abused.

"We're treating this as a hate crime due to the words used by the offender during the attack."

She said the child had been referred to a police safeguarding unit so the force could "make sure that he and his family get all the help and support they need as the criminal investigation progresses".