Image caption Armed police surrounded the property in Castle Cary for more than an hour

A police officer thought he was "going to die" when a man fired at him during an armed stand-off, a court heard.

Prosecutors claim Daniel Hannam, 32, had "unlawfully obtained" a shotgun and a large number of cartridges.

Bristol Crown Court heard the officers who attended the scene in Castle Cary, Somerset, had a gun pointed at them.

Mr Hannam denies two counts of attempting to murder a police officer and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court previously heard the defendant took a shotgun in to the town on 23 January to confront Oliver Walter-Taylor, who he had previously fallen out with.

Armed police later surrounded his girlfriend's home in the town, following 999 calls from members of the public.

Police bodycam footage showed two officers making their way towards the front door.

The officer told the jury he and his colleague saw the muzzle of a double-barrelled shotgun protrude from the window and point directly at them.

'Line of fire'

"I thought I was going to die. I moved to my right, as far away from the line of fire as I could," he said.

When asked if the shotgun was used, he said he believed he heard two discharges.

The officer said he and and his colleague fired back towards the window.

"I felt that if I didn't, then myself or my colleagues would have been killed," the officer said.

The officers then took cover behind a police armed response vehicle, which was allegedly hit by pellets from Hannam's gun.

Later Mr Hannam threw the shotgun out of the back window of the house and was arrested.

Mr Hannam has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest and attempting to burgle the shop, but has denied attempted murder and attempting to kidnap Mr Walter-Taylor.

The trial continues.