Image caption Armed police surrounded the property in Castle Cary for more than an hour

A man who fired at armed police officers during a stand-off in Somerset did so "intending to kill them", a court has heard.

Prosecutors claim Daniel Hannam, 32, had "unlawfully obtained" a shotgun and a large number of cartridges.

He allegedly also fired at a McColl's shop and tried to kidnap a man.

Mr Hannam has denied two counts of attempting to murder a police officer and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court heard the defendant had taken a shotgun to Castle Cary on 23 January to meet a man he had previously disagreed with, Oliver Walter-Taylor.

'Rampage'

Prosecutor David Scutt told Bristol Crown Court Mr Hannam tried to kidnap Mr Walter-Taylor by getting into his BMW holding the gun, before allegedly firing it into the air.

Mr Hannam then shot at the shop before heading to Park Street where his on-off girlfriend lived. Armed officers surrounded the property at 02:45 GMT.

"Realising he was surrounded, he deliberately fired at two officers as they tried to gain entry.

"When they were at the front door, the defendant went to the front bedroom and fired down on the officers outside."

Bodycam footage played to the jury showed one officer shouting "shots fired", and "get back, get back".

"He carried on firing until he ran out of cartridges," continued Mr Scutt, who said Mr Hannam's actions could be described as a "rampage".

Mr Hannam was arrested at 04:25 after he threw the shotgun out of the window.

He has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest and attempting to burgle the shop, but has denied murder and attempting to kidnap Mr Walter-Taylor.

The trial continues.