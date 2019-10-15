Image caption The homes will be built off the A359 between Yeovil and Mudford

A 765-home housing estate is set to be approved despite concerns over a lack of affordable housing and numerous objections.

The estate, north of Yeovil, is planned off the A359 near Mudford, as part of a wider plan for 7,441 homes in the district by 2028.

Only 15% will be affordable, rather than the 35% minimum required by South Somerset District Council.

Due to the location, three area committees will vote on 29 October.

The application by Abbey Manor Group developers includes a care home, pre-school and employment facilities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. A spokeswoman for the developers said it was pleased with the recommendation for approval.

During the consultation, there were 61 objections from residents and concerns from the Campaign for Rural England and Historic England.

One resident, John Humphreys described the estate as "urban sprawl" which would "destroy one of the most beautiful views in south Somerset".

Image caption The estate will be built within the boundaries of the local plan for South Somerset

Mudford Parish Council said not enough affordable housing was included and the figure of 40% relating to the amount of open space was incorrect. Yeovil Town Parish Council called for a "substantial proportion of affordable housing" while four other Yeovil parish councils all objected on the grounds of traffic .

Somerset council's highways department did not raise any objections and a new roundabout will be built on the A359 for the estate.

Further concerns previously raised by residents about the site being contaminated by anthrax were rejected by councillors after Public Health England found no traces of it.

Proposed homes near Mudford were initially dropped by the council in 2003, but the planning inspectorate brought the plans back in during a review of the local plan, which was later approved in 2015.

If any of the area committees object to the plans, the regulation committee will have the final say.

The spokeswoman for Abbey Manor Group added: "If approved, these applications will significantly contribute to the supply of housing, including affordable housing, in south Somerset, together with the provision of a site for a care home, a community hall, play areas and local shops and facilities for both the new development and existing residents of Wyndham Park and surrounding communities."