Image copyright Google Image caption Sedgemoor District Council has bought the Applegreen petrol station in Bristol

An Extinction Rebellion group has criticised a council's £2.23m purchase of a petrol station.

Sedgemoor council, in Somerset, has bought the Applegreen station on Bristol's Gloucester Road, more than 30 miles away.

However, Extinction Rebellion Bristol spokesman Rowland Dye said it was a "misguided" investment.

The council has not replied to a request for comment. Bristol City Council has declined to comment.

Sedgemoor previously said its investments in commercial property were to help fund frontline services.

'Fossil fuel infrastructure'

The authority bought the Street Retail Park in 2018 for £8.2m and a TKMaxx store in Worcester high street for £8.05m earlier this year.

Councillor Mark Heale said the "uncertain shadow of Brexit hanging over the economy" had made investment opportunities limited.

The authority expects an annual return of £133,165 from the petrol station.

But Mr Dye claimed the council was "deepening its investment in fossil fuel infrastructure" and supporting damage done to the planet.

Somerset County Council declared a climate emergency earlier this year, while Bristol City Council has also recently declared a climate emergency.