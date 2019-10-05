Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Faith has been at Bath Cats and Dogs Home for nearly three years

Dog lovers are being urged to "give a chance" to a Staffie that has spent almost its entire life in a rescue centre.

Three-year-old Faith was found as a puppy, dodging traffic in Bath in 2017.

Since then the brindle Staffie has been at Bath Cats and Dogs Home "without any interest from potential adopters".

Rachel Jones, from the home, said: "We can't understand why no one wants to give her a chance."

The charity said dogs stay an average of about 41 days at its rescue centres, with brindle Staffies typically taking 56 days to rehome.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The charity says Faith is overlooked because she struggles around other dogs

"Poor Faith is constantly overlooked because she's a brindle Staffie and struggles around other dogs," said Ms Jones.

"But she's a beautiful girl and all of the staff here love her."

She said when Faith arrived as a "nervous stray" she "didn't know any commands or skills" but now she is a "very bright" and "very well-behaved girl".

"She's a real favourite among staff and volunteers who've become extremely attached to her over the years," she said.

"But we're all so desperate for her to go off to a loving forever home."