The former boss of Clarks has "cast slurs on professionals without a shred of evidence" a tribunal has heard.

Closing arguments are being made in the unfair dismissal case brought by Mike Shearwood, against the shoe retailer.

Clarks says he left due to his conduct but Mr Shearwood has claimed he was whistleblowing on bad practice.

Prosecutor, Paul Goulding said Mr Shearwood had to prove he made protected disclosures and was dismissed as a result.

Allegations were made earlier in the week by the 56-year-old against chairman Tom O'Neil who he claims adjusted the minutes of board meetings.

"He attacked the integrity of Clarks officers, in particular Mr O'Neil," Mr Goulding said.

"He accused Mr O'Neil of having changed board minutes" and also "cast slurs on professionals without a shred of evidence."

'Inappropriate behaviour'

The employment tribunal also heard Mr Shearwood was contractually obliged to comply with the company's code of ethics.

Its code stated it was "committed to ensuring its workplaces are free from harassment including reference to gender, race, sexual orientation".

The board made a unanimous decision to ask him to leave on 24 June 2018 and he was forced to resign the following day.

The panel also heard that a senior employee, Mr Casagrande, who is based in the United States, stated "a large portion of the region had been exposed to his inappropriate behaviour".

Two female employees had also indicated they might leave if Mr Shearwood stayed in post.

The tribunal continues.