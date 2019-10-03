Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The ticket and coach packages were made available ahead of a general ticket release

The first batch of tickets released for next year's Glastonbury Festival have sold out in just 27 minutes.

The ticket plus coach packages went on sale at 18:00 BST and were all gone by 18:27.

That was the time organisers posted a tweet saying they had all been snapped up.

General tickets to the 2020 event, which runs from 24 to 28 June at Worthy Farm in Somerset, will be released at 09:00 on Sunday.

Fans who missed out on ticket and coach packages complained on Twitter.

One wrote: "The Glastonbury ticket stress is reallllllll."

Another disappointed fan shared a picture of a skeleton sitting in a chair, with the caption: "Waiting in the queue for Glastonbury tickets."

Another said: "Glastonbury tickets are a myth."

Glastonbury 2019 was headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

The 2020 line-up is yet to be announced, though Sir Paul McCartney has been tipped as a potential headliner.