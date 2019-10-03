Image copyright Google Maps Image caption More than 100 people live in the flats

Families are to be moved from a block of flats in Somerset because of concerns about the risk of fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has found problems with the cladding on Walnut Buildings in Radstock.

The cladding is not the same as the system used on Grenfell Tower in London, which burned down in 2017, the service said.

Work needs to be done to ensure safety standards conform to government advice issued following the tragedy.

Seventy two people lost their lives in the Grenfell fire.

Social housing provider Curo has decided to relocate residents while it works on solutions with the fire service.

More than 100 residents will be moved out permanently or temporarily and put at the top of Bath and North East Somerset Council's housing list.

They will be considered ahead of some 5,000 other households waiting for social housing, the council said.

Karl Venn, technical fire safety station manager for Avon Fire and Rescue Service, said they needed to patch up exposed cladding with fire retardant materials, ensure combustible materials were moved away from the buildings and upgrade the fire detection and alarms systems to a standard higher than required.

A Curo spokeswoman said residents will be able to move back to Walnut Buildings once the work is complete, if they chose to do so.