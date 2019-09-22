Image copyright Bath In Time Image caption Haile Selassie with the mayor of Bath in October 1954

Two blue plaques have been unveiled in Somerset to honour Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie's life in Bath and visits to Weston-super-Mare.

The emperor lived in Bath from 1936 to 1943 after being rescued by the Royal Navy when Italy invaded his country.

He also regularly visited Weston where he swam in the Tropicana pool.

The Weston Civic Society organised the plaques, which were unveiled by the emperor's grandson Prince Michael Mekonnen.

Image caption Emperor Selassie and his family lived at Fairfield House in Bath

Image caption The emperor's grandson Prince Michael Mekonnen unveiled the plaques

Dr Shawn Sobers, trustee of Fairfield House, said the plaques were a "long overdue acknowledgement" that Emperor Selassie made the West Country his home.

Weston-super-Mare town clerk Malcolm Nicholson said it was an "honour" to have the association between the town and the royal family of Ethiopia.

Image copyright Bath In Time Image caption Emperor Selassie arriving at Bath Spa station in August 1936