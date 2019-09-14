'Confused' holidaymaker, 68, missing in Benidorm

Image copyright Google/family photo Image caption Phil Pearce, from Bridgwater, was last seen in Benidorm on Monday

A 68-year-old man from Somerset has gone missing while on holiday in Spain, his family have said.

Phil Pearce, from Bridgwater, was last seen in Benidorm on Monday.

Members of his family have since travelled Spain to search for him who say he may appear "disorientated and confused".

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were offering support to Mr Pearce's family and were in contact with the Spanish authorities.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman confirmed they had been contacted by Mr Pearce's family.

"We'll be liaising with the family to ensure they have the support they need and that all the relevant authorities have been contacted, both in the UK and in Spain," he added.