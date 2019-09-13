Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police are concerned Jonathan Bristow may have attacked other women in the same way

A man who raped a sleeping woman on her sofa while a child was in the house, has been jailed for seven years.

Jonathan Bristow, 50, had gone round to see his victim on the pretext of helping her to prepare for a party.

Bristow, of Shoreditch, Taunton, was found guilty of one count of rape at Taunton Crown Court and was sentenced on 11 September.

Avon and Somerset Police are concerned there may be other victims the "nightmare" rapist targeted.

'Extremely vulnerable'

Investigating officer DC Becky Norton, said: "The victim reported this incident to us in July 2018 and a full investigation was launched.

"The victim in this case is extremely vulnerable and Jonathan Bristow callously took what he saw as an opportunity to carry out the rape.

"His actions are the stuff of nightmares and the fact there was a child in the house asleep upstairs didn't deter him.

"This rape has had a substantial and lasting effect on the victim's mental health.

"We can't praise her enough for the bravery she's shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"We're concerned there may be other victims due to the nature of Bristow's offending."

Other victims have been urged to speak to the investigation team, or to someone, if they feel they do not want to speak to police.

As well as the jail term, Bristow will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life and has been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.