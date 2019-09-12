Hinkley Point: World's largest crane begins work in Somerset
- 12 September 2019
The world's largest crane has arrived in the UK to begin work on the nuclear power station at Hinkley Point.
Standing at 656ft (250m) tall, the crane is now the tallest man-made structure in the west country.
The massive crane is known as Big Carl, after Carl Sarens the father of the Belgian family business which made it.
Able to carry 5,000 tonnes in a single lift, Big Carl is expected to be at Hinkley, in Somerset, for the next four years.
