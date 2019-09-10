Image copyright Rob Farrow/Geograph Image caption The 152-year-old Birnbeck Pier shut in 1994 over safety concerns

The owners of a Grade II* listed Victorian pier have been ordered to carry out repairs after a council said it had "exhausted all other options".

The north jetty at Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare collapsed into the Bristol Channel during storms in 2016 and has been earmarked for demolition.

North Somerset Council said a repairs notice served on Monday advised owners CNM Estates work must take place.

The 152-year-old pier shut in 1994 over safety concerns.

Celebrities including comedian John Cleese and actor Timothy West have backed a campaign to save the pier, which is the only one in Britain to lead to an island.

'Key feature'

Historic England, which has recorded the pier's condition as "very bad", said a repairs notice should be considered in cases "where protracted failure by an owner to keep a listed building in reasonable care places the building at risk".

Council leader Don Davies said: "We know residents are keen to see Birnbeck Pier restored, as the landmark is a key feature of Weston's seafront.

"Over the last five months, external structural engineers have undertaken a detailed survey to establish the work needed to bring the pier back to the condition it was when it was listed in 1983.

"We thank Historic England for their unwavering support and I hope this is the first step towards Birnbeck being restored to its former glory."

A spokesperson for The Birnbeck Regeneration Trust added: "We are delighted that North Somerset Council has now taken action and served the repairs notice to the current owner, it is essential that the condition of the bridge is improved.

"It is great news to finally see such a positive action that will help to protect the future of Birnbeck".

If CNM Estates fails to respond to the notice within two months, the council will then agree a further course of action.

The company has been approached for comment.