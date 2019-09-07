Dead porpoise washed up on Somerset beach
- 7 September 2019
A porpoise found washed up on a Somerset beach died of multiple injuries, a search and rescue team said.
Marine mammal medics from Burnham-On-Sea's BARB Search & Rescue were called to Brean beach on Thursday morning.
A BARB spokesman said: "Our crew drove to the scene, between Berrow and Brean, and found a young male porpoise that had suffered several injuries."
Normally porpoises live off the coast of Devon and Cornwall.