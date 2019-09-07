Image copyright Burnham-on-Sea.com Image caption The mammal had died of multiple injuries

A porpoise found washed up on a Somerset beach died of multiple injuries, a search and rescue team said.

Marine mammal medics from Burnham-On-Sea's BARB Search & Rescue were called to Brean beach on Thursday morning.

A BARB spokesman said: "Our crew drove to the scene, between Berrow and Brean, and found a young male porpoise that had suffered several injuries."

Normally porpoises live off the coast of Devon and Cornwall.