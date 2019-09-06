Somerset

River Frome turned bright blue by water-based ink

  • 6 September 2019
River Frome in Somerset Image copyright Environment Agency
Image caption The ink in the River Frome "dispersed naturally with little environmental effect", the Environment Agency said

A tributary of a river was turned bright blue by a water-based ink, the Environment Agency has said.

The substance that affected the River Frome in Somerset in August "dispersed naturally with little environmental effect", it added.

The agency said it knew who was responsible but declined to give any further details as it was "still an active case".

It added an "appropriate response" would be taken in "due course".

Image copyright Environment Agency
Image caption The agency said it knew who was responsible but declined to give any further details

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites