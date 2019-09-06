River Frome turned bright blue by water-based ink
- 6 September 2019
A tributary of a river was turned bright blue by a water-based ink, the Environment Agency has said.
The substance that affected the River Frome in Somerset in August "dispersed naturally with little environmental effect", it added.
The agency said it knew who was responsible but declined to give any further details as it was "still an active case".
It added an "appropriate response" would be taken in "due course".