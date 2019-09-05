Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former Beatle last played the Pyramid Stage in 2004

Sir Paul McCartney has hinted he could perform at the Glastonbury Festival for its 50th anniversary next year.

The former Beatle, who last played the Pyramid Stage in 2004, said he was "starting to think about" it.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Sir Paul, 77, said: "It's starting to become some remote kind of possibility."

In April founder Michael Eavis told the BBC that Sir Paul might return, "hopefully for the 50th".

The festival at Worthy Farm started in 1970 and will be held for the 50th time in 2020.

Sir Paul said: "People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

"My kids are saying, 'Dad, we've got to talk about Glastonbury', and I think I know what they mean.

"We played there quite a long time ago so maybe it is time to go back. I don't know. I'd have to put a few things in place."

When Sir Paul played the event in 2004 he delivered a set spanning his career, from his time in The Beatles to Wings and later solo material.

Sir Paul recently published a book for children, Hey Grandude!, which he said was inspired by his grandchildren.