Somerset

Yeovil stabbing: Teenager charged with attempted murder

  • 27 August 2019
Junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road, Yeovil. Image copyright Google
Image caption The assault happened near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Yeovil.

The 48-year-old woman was assaulted near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, from Yeovil, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates' Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites