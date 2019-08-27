Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Yeovil.

The 48-year-old woman was assaulted near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, from Yeovil, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates' Court later.