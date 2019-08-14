Collector's haul of rare pedal cars up for sale

Image caption David Morrow with his collection of vintage pedal cars

A lovingly restored collection of more than 85 vintage and rare pedal cars is being auctioned.

David Worrow has spent the past 60 years assembling the collection at his Somerset home.

Mr Worrow said as he was 72 and had collected all the cars he had wanted to get, it felt like the right time to sell them.

The collection includes E-Type Jaguars, Rolls Royces, a Bugatti and even an armoured car and biplane.

Mr Morrow said: "I started collecting them in the 1960s, they're not the only thing I collect though.

"I've picked them up in various places over the years. Sometimes at Beaulieu (motor museum), or at jumble sales.

"Over the years I got to know other people who were selling and buying them. You can pick things up on eBay these days but as a collector I feel that eBay has taken some of the fun out of it."

Mr Morrow restored all the cars himself, and keeps them in their own building at his home near Taunton.

Image copyright Humbert & Ellis Image caption A restored pedal biplane is also part of the collection

Image copyright Humbert & Ellis Image caption This Steve McQueen branded jeep and trailer is one of the lots

Mr Morrow said he did not feel too sad at parting with the collection, which could fetch more than £170,000 in the online-only auction.

"I'm 72 now and have collected all the ones I wanted so it seems the right time to sell them," he added.

"I've got children and grandchildren but you can't really let them play with and beat up a £1,500 vintage pedal car."

Mr Morrow, who also restores full-size cars, said he did not have a particular favourite.

"There are certain ones you have to have, like the Austin J40, which is to pedal car collectors what a Penny Black is to stamp collectors.

"I can't say that one is very beautiful to look at though."

Image copyright Humbert & Ellis Image caption An Austin Pathfinder, part of the vintage pedal car collection, is also on sale

Jonathan Humbert from Humbert and Ellis, which is auctioning the collection, said: "This is a fabulous lifetime collection of best-of-breed restored pedal cars, every one of which is in superb condition and all highly sought-after in today's market, particularly among those who might have the 'real' car and want the pedal-car 'kid brother'."

The online auction closes on 8 September.