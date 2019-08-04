Tank shells uncovered on Kilve beach safely detonated
- 4 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cache of wartime tank shells has been safely blown up by the Royal Navy after being discovered on Kilve beach in Somerset by people out walking.
Watchet Coastguard put a cordon in place and discovered more of the shells near the shoreline.
The bomb disposal team decided to detonate the cache on the beach after assessing the condition of the devices.
A controlled explosion was carried out and the beach was reopened at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.