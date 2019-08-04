Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment a cache of different calibre shells uncovered on Kilve beach is safely detonated

A cache of wartime tank shells has been safely blown up by the Royal Navy after being discovered on Kilve beach in Somerset by people out walking.

Watchet Coastguard put a cordon in place and discovered more of the shells near the shoreline.

The bomb disposal team decided to detonate the cache on the beach after assessing the condition of the devices.

A controlled explosion was carried out and the beach was reopened at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption Coastguard staff found more of the shells that had been uncovered by recent tides