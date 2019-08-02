Image caption St Margaret's Hospice provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses

A hospice in Somerset has announced plans to close one of its inpatient units which could also result in up to 50 job losses.

St Margaret's Hospice provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses and has two in-patient units in the county.

The charity said the closure of its 12-bed unit in Yeovil was due to financial pressure and ongoing staff shortages.

Ann Lee from the hospice charity said: "There's a diminishing number of people requiring our complex needs beds."

'Consolidated site'

As part of the restructure, the inpatient unit in Taunton would increase its bed numbers from 12 to 16.

"By having the one consolidated site, we can make sure that they have the very best of the consultants that are available and medical staffing to support them," the chief executive for the hospice, Ms Lee, added.

The charity said the cost of delivering the care was funded 31% by the NHS and the rest through local fundraising

"It's an ongoing problem, St Margaret's has to raise £12m and £8m of that is our direct running costs," Ms Lee said.

"Whilst we have good reserves, we have to make sure that we can sustain the ongoing service provision, so like any modern organisation we have to be sure we are working in an efficient and smart way."

Under the proposals, the centre in Yeovil would remain open for day activities.

A Facebook group called Save St Margaret's Hospice Yeovil is now trying to find ways to raise more funding to prevent the closure.

The charity has planned a public meeting on 14 August, at its Tarrat Lane site in Yeovil, to gather people's views.