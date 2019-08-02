Image copyright APex Image caption "If it is in difficulties people have a right to know to what extent", Ian Liddell-Grainger said

A MP is asking for the full disclosure of the finances of the West Somerset heritage railway.

Ian Liddell-Grainger says its operators need to make a "full, honest and accurate" statement about its finances.

It comes after railway chairman Jonathan Jones-Pratt asked shareholders to vote for a "short delay" in holding the company's general meeting.

In a letter to them, he says he will outline the challenges the company is now facing.

Mr Liddell-Grainger, Conservative member for Bridgwater and West Somerset, said it was time for the West Somerset Railway company "to make a full, honest and accurate public statement about its financial state - and particularly its liabilities".

"If it is in difficulties people have a right to know to what extent," he said.

"Delaying production of accounts is an exercise which is bound, rightly or wrongly, to increase speculation that all is not well.

"If that is the case then the company needs to put its hand up; if it is not then, equally, it should move swiftly to reassure the public."

Image caption Jonathan Jones-Pratt took over as chairman in October

Mr Jones-Pratt said it was important the railway was "open and transparent".

"That's the whole point of holding this EGM because we need to report accurate and factual information," he added.

"I jumped into the chair in October last year, so it's not a long time with everything we've got on, and the big shake-up that we've gone through, to get our railway back on track and delivering as a business."