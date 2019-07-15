Image caption Trudi McHugh died in the crash caused by a drug driver in 2015

The husband of a woman killed in a crash along a stretch of the A303 in Somerset has described new safety measures as "woefully inadequate".

Trudi McHugh died in a crash on the Ilminster bypass in 2015 after a drug driver drove headlong into her car.

Paul McHugh said: "Speed isn't a factor in a lot of the deaths on that road. It's erratic and dangerous driving."

Highways England which is carrying out the work says it is convinced the changes will make a difference.

The Ilminster bypass is one of Somerset's busiest roads and it has seen a number of fatal crashes over the years.

For decades, there have been calls to turn the six-mile bypass into a full dual carriageway.

Image caption Work begins on the new measures on Monday

Marcus Anning from Highways England said: "The works involve widening the solid double white road markings and filling the gap between them with red surfacing.

"New road studs will also be provided at closer intervals, so the idea is it will provide drivers with an audible warning that they are straying out of their lane.

Image caption Paul McHugh feels the Highways England improvements do not go far enough

But Mr McHugh, said: "It's people doing u-turns in lay-bys, it's people crossing over the double white lines into other lanes.

"It's the varied speed limit along the single and double lanes which is causing the accidents... by just putting down some new lines down isn't going to save lives."