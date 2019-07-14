Image caption Philip Gray said he was pleased with the painting

An artist has painted a canvas 19ft (5.8m) underwater in a Somerset cave.

The work by Philip Gray is a tribute to Penelope Powell and Graham Balcombe, who carried out a pioneering cave dive at Wookey Hole in 1935.

Gray said: "Back in those days, I would not be in there because of the equipment. It's a total and utter tribute to some very brave people."

"Am I pleased with the painting?," he said. "I am - it came together a lot quicker than I thought it would."

He added: "I had a great team who kept me safe."

The artwork will go on display in the Cave Diving Museum at Wookey Hole, as part of an exhibition about the 1935 dive.

Other items in the collection include examples of diving equipment used at the time, such as helmets, boots and pumps.