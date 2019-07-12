Image copyright Chris Johnson/NASS Festival Image caption The festival has been running for several years at the showground without any traffic problems

A special needs school has closed for the day due to the "high number" of people crossing its grounds to get to a skateboard and BMX festival.

Mendip School said the NASS Festival at the nearby Bath & West Showground meant it was unable to ensure an "appropriate and protective" environment for its pupils.

The showground society has apologised.

Event organiser Vision Nine has also apologised and has asked festival-goers "to respect our neighbours".

A Vision Nine spokesman said: "We are aware of the slow-moving traffic in the local area yesterday and worked with police and traffic marshals to get the queue moving as quickly as possible.

"We thank the local residents for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We strongly encourage anyone travelling from the train station to use the shuttle bus service provided, and to respect our neighbours."

Image copyright NASS Festival Image caption Street art also features in the three-day event

The three-day festival is the second largest event held at the showground near Shepton Mallet, attracting about 30,000 people.

It features skateboarding, BMX competitions, street art and live music from acts such as Cypress Hill and Rudimental.

The problems first emerged from Thursday afternoon when traffic started to build from Shepton Mallet and Evercreech.

Mendip School head teacher Natalie Hannah said in a statement on the school's website: "This year the population of the event has significantly increased and as a result the organisation has been less effective than we have seen in previous years."

A Royal Bath & West Society spokesman said: "We apologise profusely for the turmoil caused on the local roads around Shepton Mallet on 11 July as the NASS Festival was getting under way.

"The level of travel disruption was unacceptable and will not be tolerated again."

The society said there had been minimal disruption over the previous four years, but admitted that a traffic plan made this year "did not work".

Talks will take place with Mendip District Council and Vision Nine to discuss what can be done to improve the event next year.