Iris Goldsmith: Father pays tribute to 'beautiful little girl'
The father of a teenage girl killed in an accident on the family's farm has pleaded to have his "beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back".
Iris Goldsmith, 15, reportedly became trapped when her vehicle - said to be similar to a quad bike - overturned at North Brewham, Somerset, on Monday.
Her father Ben Goldsmith tweeted: "Dear God, please can I have my beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back".
He added: "And if not, please take extra special care of her."
Mr Goldsmith said what had happened to his daughter "hurts me so much I can't describe".
Iris' father Ben, the younger brother of Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, was previously married to her mother Kate Rothschild.
Wycombe Abbey school, where Iris was a pupil, said she would be "hugely missed by all of us".
Avon and Somerset Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious.