A 15-year-old girl has died in an accident on her family's farm in Somerset.

Iris Goldsmith reportedly became trapped when her vehicle, which is said to be similar to a quad bike, overturned.

Avon and Somerset Police said the Wycombe Abbey school pupil's death was not being treated as suspicious.

The school's head teacher Rhiannon Wilkinson said Iris would be "hugely missed by all of us".

Iris' father Ben, the younger brother of Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, married her mother Kate Rothschild in 2003. They divorced a decade later.

Ms Wilkinson said: "We were all shocked to learn from the family of Iris' tragic death, and her family are very much in our thoughts at this very difficult time.

"Iris was sparky, inquisitive with an effervescent, sunny personality which lit up all around her.

"The whole school community is devastated by such a tragic loss of a happy, well respected, successful young woman.

"Iris will be hugely missed by all of us at Wycombe Abbey and, in particular, of course, by all her many friends."

South West Ambulance Service said an air ambulance was sent to the scene near the village of North Brewham, near Bruton, Somerset, after emergency services were called at about 15:15 BST on Monday.