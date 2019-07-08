Image caption Carley and Paul got married in the Blackdown Hills on Saturday

A couple were left distraught when all their presents and thousands of pounds in cash were stolen from their wedding.

Carley and Paul Atkinson were married on Saturday on a farm near Corfe, on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.

The cash, and other presents, had been left in a teepee and was going to pay towards their honeymoon in Canada.

"It feels like we've had an amazing dream and then someone's just come in and sort shattered little bits of it," Mrs Atkinson said.

About 150 guests had given them cash gifts at the wedding held on Mrs Atkinson's father's farm.

Image caption The wedding was held on the father-of-the-bride's farm

"I can't believe that someone would actually come in on private land and take something so personal," Mrs Atkinson said.

Her husband added: "I'm struggling. It keeps getting me when I slow down and stop working, it does hit me that this happened."

The couple put the cash in a box inside one of the teepees used during the wedding and left it while they packed away other items between 02:00 BST and 05:00 on Sunday.

"I put my hands up - we left the box of gifts and all the presents on a table because we were worried about the generators and all the other stuff," said Mr Atkinson.

His wife added they "would never forgive" themselves.

Image caption Presents and a box containing the cash gifts were left on a table in one of the teepees

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the theft and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.