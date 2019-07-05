Image caption The men, Jayden Dolman (l) and Daniel Mee were holidaying in Spain

Two men from Bridgwater have died after falling from a cliff in Spain, and a third man has been injured.

Daniel Mee, 25, and Jayden Dolman, 20, were on a holiday on the Costa Blanca when they fell.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the families of two British men following their deaths in Alicante, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities."

The third man involved in the accident was also from Bridgwater.

Both of the deceased men were former students at Bridgwater and Taunton College.

A college spokeswoman said: "We are saddened to hear about the loss of former students Jayden and Daniel.

"Both were talented students who will be sorely missed, our thoughts are with their family and friends."