Image copyright Google Image caption A witness reported the attack on the birds in Taunton

Five gulls died of "horrendous injuries" when they were run over by a driver who had lured them on to the road with chips, the RSPCA said.

A member of the public reported seeing a gold-coloured VW Caddy with a disabled driver sticker driving at the birds in Canon Street, Taunton, on Tuesday evening.

An RSPCA spokesperson said it was "an unacceptable way...to treat animals".

Avon and Somerset Police said it was not investigating the matter.

"We understand chips had been placed in the road and that the driver sped up and aimed at the birds, before driving away as they struggled with broken wings and other horrendous injuries in the road," the RSPCA spokesperson added.

The charity is asking for any other witnesses to come forward.

Gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The maximum penalty for injuring, or killing wild birds is six months in prison sentence and/or an unlimited fine.