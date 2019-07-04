Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption An appeal to find Vanessa Hodge was issued by police after she went missing from her home over a month ago

Police searching for a woman who went missing at the end of May say human remains have been found on a beach.

Vanessa Hodge, 49, from Dulverton, Somerset, was last seen on 29 May and last heard from the following day.

The remains were found by a kayaker on the shoreline in Samson's Bay, near Ilfracombe, Devon on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A force spokesman said the body had not yet been formally identified but Ms Hodge's family had been informed.

An appeal to find Ms Hodge was issued by police after she went missing from her home.

Her car, a beige Fiat Panda, was found in a car park at Porlock, Somerset, on 4 June.

It had a parking ticket on it dated 30 May.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to be held next week.